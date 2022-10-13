MTN appoints chief commercial operations officer

MTN South Africa announced on Thursday that it had appointed Wanda Matandela to the new position of chief commercial operations officer (CCOO), effective 1 October 2022.

Matandela had previously held the position of chief enterprise officer at MTN Business, where he had overseen the company’s business-to-business offerings and services.

MTN said he was instrumental in leading the turn-around and growth strategy of the enterprise business.

The company said Matandela has, over the years, consistently delivered impressive operational and financial results, setting the business on an excellent path for growth.

Prior to joining MTN SA as chief enterprise officer in 2018, Matandela served as Ster-Kinekor Theatres CEO for three years. Before that, he was in Vodacom’s management for eight years.

“For the time being, until a suitable replacement has been appointed, Wanda will continue to caretake the enterprise business,” said MTN SA CEO Charles Molapisi.

Matandela has a BCom Accounting degree, a Masters in Information Systems from Wits, an MBA from Stellenbosch, and a Certificate in Leadership from IMD, in Switzerland.

His promotion follows the recent internal appointments of Ernst Fonternel, chief consumer officer and Divyesh Joshi, chief strategy and transformation officer — who started in their new roles this month.

“As we strive to achieve our strategic objectives of driving business growth, transforming customer experience and overhauling employee engagement, it is important that we have the right individuals in place to achieve this,” Molapisi said.

