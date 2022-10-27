EOH revenue drops but losses shrink

South African technology firm EOH made less revenue in its past financial year but recorded a significantly lower financial loss overall.

The company published its latest financial results on Wednesday, showing that revenue declined from R6.47 billion for the year ended 31 July 2021 to R6.03 billion as of 31 July 2022.

Despite lower revenue, EOH’s total loss for the year shrunk from around R279.8 million in FY2021 to R18.4 million in FY2022, with losses per share declining 91% from R1.66 to 15 cents.

The company said it would have reported a total profit per share for the year had it not been for an increased provision required on a Department of Water and Sanitation “legacy issue”.

That refers to an ongoing investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into R470 million’s worth of IT tenders issued to EOH by the department between January 2012 and July 2021.

The company’s total operating profit increased 92% from R147 million by 31 July 2021 to R282 million by 31 July 2022. That includes both discontinued and ongoing operations.

Operating profit from continuing operations jumped 82% to R100 million, up from R55 million in the previous financial year.

The company said its iOCO Digital, iOCO Operational Technologies, and iOCO Infrastructure Services were significant contributors to revenue and profit.

Despite the loss of R18.4 million, EOH Group CEO Stephen van Coller said the company was “efficiently streamlined” and “profitable” after an intense turnaround period.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to our customers and staff who have enabled us to achieve this huge milestone,” said Van Coller.

The company generated cash of R283 million during the year, taking its total cash balance stood to R459 million by 31 July 2022, with unutilised direct short-term facilities of R250 million.

EOH also repaid R733 million in debt to lenders during the period, taking its gross debt down to around R1.3 billion.

The company has refinanced this into a R500 million 3-year term senior facility and a bridge facility with R728 million currently outstanding, repayable on 31 December 2023.

“This has created more certainty around the capital structure and near-term liquidity,” EOH said.

The company plans to go to the market shortly to raise up to R600 million through a R500 million rights issue and an additional R100 million BBBEE deal by its strategic partner, Lebashe Investment Group.

“The proceeds will be used to settle the majority of the bridge facility and will leave the group with a fit-for-purpose capital structure and allow management and staff to focus on the group’s exciting growth potential,” said EOH.

“With the finalisation of our capital raise, management will be able to focus on recapturing market share in South Africa and expanding EOH’s presence in East and West Africa, the Middle East and Europe.”

EOH added that its own IP companies would be the foundation of future growth potential as they were ready for local and geographic expansion and scaling.

“They will be housed together under Rocketlab Ventures to allow separate partnerships and investment as appropriate,” EOH stated.

“As we expand our geographical footprint of our centres of excellence, exciting opportunities are developing in the United Kingdom, parts of Europe, Egypt and the Middle East.”

“Our focus is on creating centres of excellence internationally, pursuing mid-market clients, and ensuring that there is an appropriate movement of IP and skills across the geographies in which the group operates.”