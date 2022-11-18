Huge Networks and Huge Telecom merge

Huge Group has announced the merging of its Huge Networks and Huge Telecom businesses, and appointed Dr Marius Oberholzer to lead the combined entity.

Oberholzer says in the near term, he envisions a R300 million-turnover entity serving over 19,000 business clients across ten South African cities — and growing.

“The primary goal right now is to establish a stronger, more capable business with a combined turnover of some R270 million and grow that beyond R300 million in the very near-term with March 2023 as the focus,” Oberholzer said.

Huge said the merger would immediately yield operational benefits, bringing together the commercial, go-to-market, and distribution capabilities of Huge Telecom with the products, services and technical capabilities of Huge Networks.

The combined entity’s expanded national presence now includes Gauteng, Western Cape, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Escort, East London, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, Kimberly and George.

Huge Telecom began operating in 1993, establishing a national footprint and customer base providing telephony services using prevailing GSM technologies.

Huge Networks was established in 1998 as a provider of network-agnostic, wholesale voice and data services that combined Internet connectivity, secure data networks, and carrier-grade voice services on broadband networks.

On the rationale behind the combination, Huge Group said its executive team continually monitors its investments, the market and industry trends, and it became apparent that significant synergies existed between Huge Telecom and Huge Networks.

It concluded that the interests of shareholders would be best served by combining the businesses, as they believed it would unlock the latent potential that exists between the two organisations.

One of these synergies is Huge Networks’ national operating centre based in Cape Town, Centurion, and East London, which the company said could easily incorporate Huge Telecom products and product development.

“The combined team is positive, motivated and excited to get on with the task of building a stronger national brand supported by a robust national footprint and underpinned by outstanding technical expertise,” Oberholzer said.

Now read: WhatsApp calling not a problem for VoIP in South Africa