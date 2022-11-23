Telkom board chair resigns

Sello Moloko has resigned as an independent non-executive director and chair of Telkom’s board.

In an announcement to shareholders on Wednesday, Telkom said Moloko stepped down due to workload reasons.

Moloko was appointed as chair-designate of Absa’s board on 1 December 2021, taking over from Wendy Lucas-Bull on 1 April 2022.

He also serves on the board of the Nelson Mandela Foundation as chair of the investment committee, and is co-founder and executive chairman of the Thesele Group.

Moloko holds a BSc degree (with Honours), a postgraduate certificate in education from the University of Leicester, and has gained the Advanced Management Program from the Wharton School.

“The Board has commenced the process to identify a suitable replacement,” Telkom stated.

Moloko will depart Telkom’s board no later than 31 March 2023 to ensure an effective transition.

“Once the Board has agreed the date of Mr Moloko’s resignation, a further announcement will be published,” Telkom stated.

Moloko was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the board on 20 March 2018 and became chair in June 2019.

He served as a member of the remuneration committee and chairperson of the nominations committee.

“These Board committees will remain duly constituted following Mr Moloko’s resignation,” said Telkom.

“The Board and Management are grateful to Mr Moloko for his valuable contribution and leadership, particularly during the challenging economic times imposed by the Covid–19 pandemic.”

