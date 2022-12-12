Cell C appoints Chief Restructuring Officer

Cell C has appointed Brett Copans to the newly created role of chief restructuring officer.

The operator said the aim of his role is to ensure the prudent and efficient use of resources, and allocating funding to high-value opportunities.

Cell C said this is critical to reviewing all major investment proposals and capital programmes to ensure alignment with the company strategy.

“Moving into a new phase of growth post-recapitalisation, we have identified a number of key strategic projects and high-value opportunities to take Cell C forward and drive our ambitions to transform from a traditional telco to techco,” stated Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson.

“It’s imperative that we apply the necessary skills, oversight and governance principles to evaluating and implementing these initiatives to ensure maximum return on investment. Brett’s experience will be invaluable in this.”

Copans will be a Cell C executive committee member and report to Craigie Stevenson.

He joined Cell C in April 2022 and was primarily responsible for ensuring the successful conclusion of the recapitalisation.

Copans spent 18 years at Investec Bank before founding Pentrich Financial Services — a financial services business specialising in capital raising, advisory, and management services to companies in ongoing restructure situations.

He is a chartered accountant with a BCom and BAcc from the University of the Witwatersrand, holds a CFA qualification, and Leadership Development (PLD) from Harvard Business School.

“Brett brings extensive expertise in investment banking, capital raising, financial restructuring, asset acquisition and disposals in varied industries, including banking, telecommunications, and property development,” Cell C said.

