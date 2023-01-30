Convergence Partners raises R5.1 billion for digital infrastructure fund

The Convergence Partners Digital Infrastructure Fund (CPDIF) has closed at $296 million (R5.1 billion). It said this was 18% higher than its initial target.

Convergence Partners is a private equity investor dedicated to the technology sector across sub-Saharan Africa.

“This achievement is despite subdued private capital fundraising on the continent in 2022,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“The recent close of CPDIF marks a significant milestone for the company, as it represents Convergence Partners’ largest fund to date, bringing total funds under management to more than $600m.”

Convergence Partners said a combination of existing and new investors backed the close, comprising leading global and regional development finance institutions, pension funds, and financial institutions based in Europe and Africa.

CPDIF was launched in June 2020 and had a first close of $120m in July 2021.

It focuses on investing in digital infrastructure opportunities across sub-Saharan Africa.

This includes investments in fibre networks, data centres, wireless, towers, cloud, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and other critical infrastructure vital for the growth of the digital economy in the region.

CPDIF is also aimed at developing and supporting initiatives that promote access to education, financial services, healthcare, and other essential services through digital technologies.

Convergence Partners said it saw the need to invest in this space, motivated at the time by the ITU’s The Missing Link/Maitland Report.

“Years later there is still more work to be done if we wish to close the digital divide and ensure that the Africa is able to reap the benefits from the current and next iteration of the technologies,” Convergence Partners stated.

“This closing is just the beginning, and we look forward to working with our investors and partners to build the digital infrastructure required to support the growth of the region’s digital economy,” said Convergence Partners CEO and founding partner Brandon Doyle.

“We strongly believe such collaborations promote innovation, entrepreneurship, skill development, and job creation by vastly expanding access to the Internet and all the essential digital tools it provides.”

Convergence Partners chairman and founding partner Andile Ngcaba said they are grateful for the continued support of repeat investors, and first-time investors who have come onboard.

“We will continue to build on our original vision by investing in digital infrastructure that is a key enabler for digital inclusion,” Ngcaba said.

“This Fund will enable us to continue leveraging our deep knowledge of technology, investments and the African market to deliver measurable impact.”