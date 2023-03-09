Seacom CEO resigns

Seacom Group CEO Oliver Fortuin has resigned, the company announced on Thursday.

The company said Fortuin will serve in his position until June to support the Seacom board and participate in announcing his successor.

Seacom expects to conclude the search for a new CEO in the coming weeks.

Fortuin plans to emigrate to be closer to his adult children, who have relocated overseas.

“It’s been a privilege to lead Seacom on this next stage of its development,” Fortuin said.

“Seacom is blessed with great talent and a very experienced leadership team, who will provide both the continuity and expertise required to ensure we remain a leader on the continent as the company continues to transform and expand.”

During Fortuin’s stint at Seacom’s helm, the company said it diversified its telecommunications products and services in the wholesale and enterprise segments.

It also entered new markets, broadening its geographic footprint.

Under Fortuin, Seacom completed several significant acquisitions, including ICT service provider EOH Networking Solutions (EOH-NS) and Hymax.

It also bought infrastructure assets in Kenya and Uganda.

“The last few years have been a period of change and growth for Seacom,” said board chairman Pieter Uys.

“It has been thanks to effective leadership that we have weathered storms, made bold decisions, and redefined how we do business across the continent.”

“We are grateful to Oliver for his commitment to our shared vision and wish him all the best.”