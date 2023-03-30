Seacom appoints CEO

Seacom has announced that Alpheus Mangale will take over from Oliver Fortuin as chief executive officer.

Mangale’s appointment as incoming group CEO is effective 1 April 2023. However, he will work alongside Fortuin for three months to ensure a smooth transition.

Fortuin resigned from the company in March, citing plans to emigrate to be closer to his adult children, who have relocated overseas.

“I am delighted to join Seacom at this critical time in Africa’s digital transformation and the business’ own transformation,” Mangale stated.

“Much has been achieved in the past two years, and I am excited to be part of a truly African business as we expand our services and geographic footprint further.”

Mangale spent sixteen years at Dimension Data Group (now NTT). He held various senior leadership roles, including chief technology officer, chief operating officer, and client experience director across Africa and the Middle East.

He also held the roles of managing director for Cisco Systems South Africa and chief enterprise officer for MTN Business in South Africa.

Mangale’s most recent role was group chief engineering officer for Standard Bank across all their markets.

He resigned from his position at the bank following months of severe outages.

Seacom said Mangale’s experience in running the largest enterprise telecommunications unit in Africa, his intimate knowledge of the South African and African business environment, and his decades of experience managing large complex organisations uniquely position him for the CEO role.

“The board and I are delighted that Alpheus has agreed to join us and lead our strategy of African expansion,” said Seacom chairman Pieter Uys.

“We are confident, given Alpheus’s track record, knowledge, and experience in this operating environment, that [he] is precisely the right person to lead the business at this juncture.”

Uys thanked Oliver for his leadership on behalf of the board.