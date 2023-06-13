Telkom makes R10 billion loss — promises it’s once-off

Telkom has released its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2023, reporting a R9.97 billion loss.

However, South Africa’s partially state-owned telecommunications giant says the loss includes over R10.3 billion in non-cash and once-off restructuring costs.

When these are removed from the equation, Telkom says it made a R346 million profit for the year.

These once-off costs include an impairment of Telkom’s cash-generating units, Openserve and Telkom Consumer, of over R13 billion. Subtracted from this is a tax impact of just under R3.5 billion.

The company also excluded restructuring costs of nearly R1.1 billion with a tax impact of R288 million from its adjusted profit calculation.

Telkom says the impairment is a non-cash item and will not impact the group’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda).

It also won’t impact the company’s cash position, indebtedness or ability to fund its capital programme from its own resources.

Despite this, Telkom will not be declaring a dividend this year.

“[This year] marks the final year of the three-year dividend suspension period,” the company stated.

“The board has concluded that in light of the group’s cash position and the current economic environment, the resumption of a dividend should be postponed for at least another year.”

Even including the adjustments to its figures, Telkom reported a 19.8% slump in Ebitda, a 30.9% decrease in free cash flow, and a 76.6% decrease in headline earnings per share.

Operating revenue increased marginally by 0.9% to R43 billion, supported by a 1.8% increase in mobile service revenue (R17.8 billion).

However, fixed service revenue decreased by 9.7% to R12.3 billion.

Telkom blamed load-shedding and the weak rand for its huge drop in Ebitda.

It said it saw a 25.5% increase in its cost of handsets and equipment. Handset sales increased by 14.8%, while IT hardware and software revenue grew by 65.8%.

“Significant market changes and current economic conditions — including accelerated load-shedding, low anticipated economic growth rates and a high interest rate environment — coupled with evolving technological advancements, have had an adverse effect on the group,” Telkom stated.

“The impairment review was prompted by the fact that Telkom’s shares have been trading at a significantly lower value compared to its net asset value for a considerable length of time.”

Telkom said the impairment follows its strategy to accelerate its migration to newer technologies.

It also noted that a significant portion of its copper assets were impaired in 2013.