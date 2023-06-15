Vodacom veteran taking over as Cell C CEO

Cell C has appointed former Vodacom executive Jorge Mendes as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective 1 July 2023.

Mendes will take over from Douglas Craigie Stevenson, who resigned from the struggling mobile operator in March 2023 after a three-and-a-half-year stint.

Cell C board chairman Joe Mthimunye said Mendes has a deep understanding of the telco industry and a has track record that speaks for itself.

“We are confident that his leadership and vision will help to take Cell C to new heights of growth and profitability in the years to come,” Mthimunye said.

Mendes has been working in the telecoms sector for over 25 years, 23 of which were served in various executive and managerial roles at Vodacom’s South African and international business units.

Most recently, he was Vodacom’s chief consumer officer for four years, before resigning in January 2023.

Mendes said he was excited to join Cell C at a critical time in its history.

“My focus will be on delivering a true customer-centric approach that exceeds the expectations of South Africans,” Mendes said.

“We know that consumers want honesty, transparency, and worry-free solutions that are affordable, offering them flexibility and control.”

“Our vision is to become the brand of choice for the discerning South African seeking the best experience.”

Cell C said with increasing competition in the market, Mendes’ appointment came at a pivotal time.

“His appointment is seen as a positive step towards restoring Cell C’s position as a key player in the industry,” Cell C said.

