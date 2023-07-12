Vodacom Business CEO resigns

William Mzimba is stepping down as Vodacom Business CEO.

“After five impactful years as Chief Officer of Vodacom Business, William Mzimba will be retiring from Vodacom at the end of September 2023,” the company announced to staff in an internal memo MyBroadband has seen.

Mzimba officially took the reins at Vodacom’s enterprise business unit on 1 May 2018 to replace Vuyani Jarana.

Jarana had stepped down to run the troubled South African Airways (SAA) from November 2017.

He ultimately resigned from South Africa’s flag carrier in May 2019. SAA went into business rescue that December.

After a sabbatical, Jarana launched Ilitha Telecommunications, a fibre operator targeting South Africa’s underserved urban and peri-urban areas.

Mzimba had joined Vodacom from Accenture, where he was chief executive and chairman of Accenture in Africa since 2006.

In his 18 years at Accenture, he oversaw the growth and strategy of the company in Africa.

Before taking over at Vodacom Business, he served as Accenture’s financial services industry lead, where he was responsible for its banking and insurance business clients.

In Vodacom’s announcement of Mzimba’s appointment in 2018, it said he would report directly to group CEO Shameel Joosub.

He also served on the group executive committee and the board of Vodacom South Africa.

Mzimba holds an MBA, a BA (Honours) in Business Studies, a Wits Management Advancement Programme qualification, and a diploma in datametrics.

MyBroadband contacted Vodacom for comment about Mzimba’s departure, and it confirmed the authenticity of the internal communication.

It said a successor would be announced in due course.