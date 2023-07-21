Vodacom revenue jumps after big acquisition

Vodacom Group has reported a significant increase in service revenue in the first quarter of its 2023/2024 financial year (April to June 2023), owing to its acquisition of Vodafone Egypt.

Across all its markets, the telecoms operator saw service revenue jump by 43.8% from R20.15 billion to R28.98 billion after it included Vodafone Egypt’s business in its results.

When leaving Vodafone Egypt out of the equation, the group’s service revenue increased by 4.3% on a normalised basis, which also factors in currency changes.

While the Egypt business has more customers than South Africa, it contributed significantly less service revenue than Vodacom’s home turf.

In South Africa, Vodacom grew service revenue by a more modest 3.9%, increasing to R15.06 billion from R14.50 billion over the same period last year.

The operator attributed this to its consumer contract segment, “excellent” growth in fixed and financial services, and a “resilient” performance in its prepaid business.

Vodacom emphasised the growth came despite macroeconomic challenges associated with inflation and load-shedding.

“Our customers benefited from network investment into resilience and capacity, additional allocations of data in contract and our big data-led customer value management-powered personalised offers,” the company said.

Contract customers in South Africa increased by 46,000 to 6.7 million, contributing R5.8 billion in revenue bolstered by a 6.7% average price increase.

However, the government contract for mobile services (RT-15) partially offset the impact of the price increase, resulting in a modest mobile contract average revenue per user (ARPU) increase of just 2% to R300.

Vodacom’s mobile prepaid revenue increased by 2.7%, while prepaid ARPU jumped 5.5% to R58. Prepaid customers surged to 38.1 million, an increase of 536,000.

While the total South African customer base increased slightly from 44.23 million on 31 March 2023 to 44.81 million on 30 June 2023, it was still down 0.6% from a year earlier.

Big data and financial services growth

Vodacom’s network in South Africa also saw 48% data traffic growth, with data customers climbing 13% to reach 26 million.

That means around 70.3% of Vodacom’s active customer base consumed mobile data during the quarter.

“Smart devices on our network were up by 11.9% to 29.6 million, while the average usage per smart device increased 36.0% to 3.6GB per month,” Vodacom said.

“The number of 4G and 5G devices on our network increased 14.7% to 22.0 million.”

Vodacom also said that new services such as financial and digital services, fixed and IoT were up 15.8% and contributed R2.5 billion.

That accounted for about 16.5% of the South African business’s total service revenue.

“Service revenue from financial services was up 15.6% to R777 million, with the customer base reaching 13.7 million,” Vodacom said.

Vodacom’s insurance business benefited from a solid growth in policies, up 10.2% to 2.6 million.

In addition, Vodacom’s Airtime Advance product, which allows customers to buy airtime on credit, remained a “key” contributor to financial services revenue.

“We facilitated R3.1 billion in airtime, amounting to 45.5% of total prepaid recharges,” Vodacom said.

The VodaPay super-app, which offers Vodacom’s financial and digital services, has now been downloaded 6.7 million times and has 3.7 million registered users.