Triple load-shedding rattles MTN performance in South Africa

MTN saw only a slight increase in service revenue in the first half of 2023 in South Africa compared to the same period last year, primarily due to intensified load-shedding.

The telecoms operator’s interim results for its 2023 financial year showed that between January and June 2023, South African service revenue improved from R20.05 billion to R20.43 billion, a roughly 1.9% gain.

However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 6.8% in South Africa — from roughly R9.84 billion to R9.17 billion.

Excluding the once-off gain from MTN’s disposal of its South African towers takes that decrease to 8.6%. The South African EBITDA margin also dropped from 39.7% to 36.1%.

MTN blamed the lacklustre performance on its home turf on increased pressure due to load-shedding.

“In South Africa, although there was some respite in Q2 2023 as load-shedding abated compared to Q1, power outages remained a constraint on our business,” the telecom said.

The number of days with load-shedding nearly tripled from 68 in the first half of 2022 to 181 during the same period in 2023.

MTN said it was slightly ahead with its network resilience programme, which seeks to improve network availability and speed, reflected in an “encouraging” uplift in traffic trends and service revenue in the second quarter.

Data revenue was a key driver of growth for MTN South Africa during the period, with an increase of 8.4% over the first half of 2022, resulting in a contribution of 48% of the total service revenue.

This was supported by active data subscribers increasing to 19.5 million, a gain of 7.9%, as well as a 23.7% surge in data traffic.

On the flip side, outgoing voice revenue floundered, dropping by 13.9%, while overall voice revenue also declined by 13%.

MTN South Africa’s subscribers increased by roughly 814,000 during the second quarter of the year, taking its total to 36.7 million.

Nigeria and overall group performance much stronger

The financial picture in Nigeria — MTN’s biggest market — was much prettier, with service revenue climbing by an astounding 24% — from R35.15 billion to R43.58 billion.

That helped MTN’s total group service revenue surge by 16.5%, from R92.47 billion to R107.74 billion.

EBITDA for the Nigerian segment of the business also increased from R18.89 billion to R23.26 billion — a 23.2% gain.

The MTN Group’s EBITDA climbed from R44.12 billion to R49.41 billion — a 12% jump.

MTN’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) also increased by 7.1% to 542 cents per share, while the adjusted HEPS climbed 24.8% to R749 cents per share.