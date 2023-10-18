Vodacom lists on A2X

Vodacom Group has announced a secondary listing on the A2X Stock Exchange from Thursday, 26 October 2023.

From the listing date, Vodacom Group’s ordinary shares can be traded by their holders on A2X.

“The group will retain its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and its issued share capital will be unaffected by the additional listing on A2X,” Vodacom said.

The operator explained that the secondary listing on A2X complemented the company’s primary listing by providing investors with an alternative trading venue.

Vodacom Group CFO Raisibe Morathi said the company was pleased with the approval of the secondary listing.

“As we grow and having recently accelerated our growth profile by completing the acquisition of a 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt, we are delighted to be able to give our investors an alternative venue to trade and trust they will find this beneficial,” said Morathi.

A2X CEO Kevin Brady said the exchange was delighted to welcome one of Africa’s most recognised and respected brands.

“We look forward to demonstrating the benefits that a listing on A2X will bring to both Vodacom Group and its investors,” Brady said.

Vodacom is the third major telecoms operator in South Africa to list on A2X, following Blue Label Telecoms and MTN Group.

A2X is celebrating its sixth year in existence this month.

Including Vodacom’s shares, the stock exchange will have 183 listed instruments available to trade, with a combined market cap exceeding R8.5 trillion.

