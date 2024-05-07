Vodacom vs MTN vs Telkom vs Blue Label — A clear loser in 5-year share price battle

South African investors who put their money into telecommunications stocks over the past five years have had a tough time. Telkom investors took the biggest beating, losing most of their money.

MyBroadband analysed the share price performance of South Africa’s four biggest JSE-listed telcos between April 2019 and April 2024.

It was bad news on all fronts, with the share prices of Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C parent Blue Label all dropping by over 10% during the period.

South Africa’s biggest mobile operator by customers and revenue — Vodacom — saw its share price plummet 21.55% from R115.32 on 30 April 2019 to R90.47 on 30 April 2024.

Vodacom’s revenue and profits have increased over the period. However, its potential growth was strangled by the Covid-19 pandemic and South Africa’s poor economic performance, which put pressure on consumer spending.

The company has spent several billions of rand making its network more resilient to load-shedding and increasing uptime. This cost essentially took money out of investors’ pockets.

In November 2023, Vodacom also announced that it would be reducing its dividend by 10%. Many investors held the stock for its healthy dividend, and this news made it less attractive to this segment.

The share price of Vodacom’s main rival — MTN — was more resilient over the five years, dropping 12.36% from R103.37 to R90.59.

MTN’s South African operations have been heavily impacted by the factors influencing Vodacom, including significant capital expenditure on base stations and backhaul backup capacity.

However, the company has been particularly susceptible to its operations in Nigeria, its biggest market.

Over the past few years, the operator has often bumped heads with tax authorities and regulators, with multiple fines and back-tax demands issued against MTN.

In several cases, it has successfully negotiated to significantly reduce these penalties, which analysts have often labelled egregious.

More recently, multiple devaluations of the Nigerian Naira have weighed heavily on the company’s revenue and profit.

Blue Label investors saw a similar 5-year decline in their shares’ values as MTN investors, with a 12.60% drop from R4.92 to R4.30.

Blue Label is the largest shareholder in Cell C, which means the mobile network’s deep financial troubles have handicapped its share price.

However, investors have recently shown more confidence in Blue Label after it completed Cell C’s complex recapitalisation, following drastic measures, including substantial staff cuts and the decommissioning of Cell C’s physical radio access network infrastructure.

Telkom’s closing share price plummeted from R84.79 on 30 April 2019 to R23.95 on 30 April 2024, a 72% drop.

The company has been losing fixed-access subscribers over the past few years and has failed to show significant growth in the business market through its BCX subsidiary.

Its fixed-line decline can be attributed to the de-monopolisation of fixed broadband in South Africa, driven by Telkom’s forced split of its wholesale network and retail businesses and a big decline in demand for fixed voice services.

Its broadband segment also suffered. At the end of December 2023, Telkom had 556,965 broadband subscribers, compared with 841,516 in March 2019.

The surge in fibre-to-the-home rollouts by many operators and mobile networks launching better uncapped fixed-LTE and introducing fixed-5G products have seen many households previously restricted to Telkom’s DSL connectivity drop its services.

The overall demand for traditional fixed voice services has also crashed in the past five years, as many people have switched to data-based voice calling.

While the decline in fixed access lines started between 2000 and 2001, it has accelerated in the past few years due to the broadband shift. The peak of 5.493 million Telkom lines in March 2000 dropped to 2.267 million by March 2019, down 58.57% over 19 years.

Over the next four and a half years, the number slumped to 690,000 fixed access subscribers, down 69.56%.

JSE-listed telecommunications companies’ performance

The table below compares the share price changes of South Africa’s four major JSE-listed telecommunications companies over the last five years.