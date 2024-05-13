Vodacom South Africa reports modest service revenue jump — and a slight decline in operating profit

Vodacom South Africa has reported a modest increase in service revenue in its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2024, but its operating profit has declined slightly.

Between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024, Vodacom’s South African business generated R61.6 billion in service revenue, up 2.8% from the R60 billion it reported over the same period the year before.

Despite the growth in its service revenue, its operating profit saw a slight decline over the same period, dropping by 3.6% to R20.1 billion from R20.9 billion.

Vodacom attributed its profit declines to higher depreciation and amortisation.

The company said the revenue growth was supported by new services, the consumer contract segment, and prepaid mobile data.

“New services such as financial and digital services, fixed and IoT were up 11.2% and contributed R10.2 billion, or 16.6% of South Africa’s service revenue,” it said.

“Mobile prepaid data growth of 11.6% was supported by network resilience coupled with big data-led personalised offers.”

The company’s prepaid data revenue increased to R12.7 billion during the financial year.

Meanwhile, its mobile contract customer revenue increased to R23.5 billion. Vodacom said the segment benefited from price hikes during the first quarter of the financial year.

Mobile contract average revenue per user (ARPU) was up 1.3% for the period at R301.

Regarding subscriber numbers, Vodacom added 125,000 contract customers during the financial year, bringing its total contract customer base to 6.8 million — an increase of 1.9%.

ARPU growth declined on the prepaid side of Vodacom’s South African business.

“We added 7.3 million prepaid customers in the year to reach 44.9 million customers,” it said.

“The strong growth in customers, which included some low ARPU additions during the year, impacted prepaid ARPU growth, which declined 5.2% to R55.”

Vodacom says greater smartphone penetration and network availability resulted in a 36.2% increase in data traffic on its network.

During the period, its data customers reached 28.8 million, with the use of 4G and 5G devices increasing by 15.2% to 24.4 million.

“The average usage per smart device increased by 26.0% to 3.8GB per month,” says Vodacom.

Vodacom’s fixed service revenue increased significantly by 18.4% over the period, supported by good customer adoption of fibre.

“Our homes and businesses connected reached 190,000, while our own fibre passed almost 166,000 homes and businesses,” it added.

The company says its Airtime Advance feature was an “important enabler of digital inclusion” and represents 45.7% of its total prepaid recharges.

Vodacom South Africa numbers