One South African telecommunications company has paid dividends every year since listing

Vodacom is the only telecommunications company in South Africa that has not missed a single year of paying a dividend.

Vodacom’s origins date back to 1991 when an investigation into the cellphone industry in South Africa began. The outcome showed that the future would be in GSM technology.

In early 1993, South Africa’s cabinet ministers authorised two cellular licenses after it decided to create a competitive mobile market.

Vodacom, which was 50% owned by Telkom, 35% by Vodafone, and 15% by Rupert-linked Venfin, was awarded one of the licenses. MTN was awarded the other.

Vodacom officially switched on its network in 1994 and launched commercial mobile voice services across South Africa.

Vodacom connected 10,000 customers on the first day, with 50,000 in the first four weeks and 100,000 in the first five months.

The mobile operator’s initial growth projections targeted 250,000 subscribers within ten years. By 2000, Vodacom had over three million users.

Founder and former CEO Alan Knott-Craig created an exceptional management team, including former Vodacom CEO Pieter Uys, current Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, and former CTO Andries Delport.

Vodacom expanded its presence to numerous other countries, including Lesotho, Mozambique, DRC, and Tanzania.

The mobile operator, a technology leader in Africa, was the first to launch products like 3G and LTE in South Africa and on the continent.

Today, it is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, with 205.6 million customers and a network covering more than half a billion people.

In South Africa, Vodacom services 49.2 million customers. The company has also grown its product offering.

Beyond mobile, which includes digital and financial services, fixed and IoT, contributes 21.1% to group service revenue.

This growth is underpinned by mobile financial services such as payments, savings, loans and merchant offerings.

Equally impressive is Vodacom’s stable top management. Over the last 30 years, it has only had three CEOs: Alan Knott-Craig, Pieter Uys, and Shameel Joosub.

Vodacom’s strong financial performance

In 2009, Vodacom was listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in a transaction where Telkom sold its 50% stake in the mobile operator.

Since listing, Vodacom has stood out as the most consistent performer in the JSE’s telecommunications sector.

Vodacom has consistently paid dividends since 2009. It has not missed a single year in paying a dividend.

Vodacom’s dividend policy requires the group to pay a dividend of at least 75% of its headline earnings. From 2012 to 2022, its dividend was around R8 per share.

From 2023, the group has seen its dividends pull back somewhat to R6.20 per share for the financial year that ended in 2025.

Due to Vodacom paying out a significant portion of its headline earnings in dividends to its investors, it has delivered high dividend yields.

Even when the pandemic disrupted operations in 2020, Vodacom continued to pay dividends. It was one of the only companies to do this.

It has maintained an average dividend payout ratio of 6.18% since its listing, and its highest dividend yield of 8.85% was paid in 2012.

In its latest financial results, Vodacom reported a healthy liquidity position with strong cash holdings on its balance sheet.

The group reported cash of R25.7 billion, which is sufficient to cover roughly one-third of Vodacom’s short-term obligations.

Its cash position could also adequately cover more than twice Vodacom’s annual dividend payment, as reported in its last results.