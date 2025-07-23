Vodacom shooting the lights out

Vodacom has released its latest quarterly performance update, revealing a 10.6% year-on-year increase in revenue for the three months ending 30 June 2025.

Vodacom Group revenue hit R40.03 billion during the quarter, up from R36.21 billion in the same period last year. Service revenue also increased from R28.96 billion to R32.26 billion.

The improvements were primarily due to excellent performance at its Egypt business, where total and service revenues increased by 44.3% and 43.8%, respectively.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub said Egypt’s R8.5 billion in service revenue contributed 26.3% of the Group’s total. Customers in the country also increased 6.4% to 52.2 million.

Joosub attributed clear leadership and consistent network investment, which included the launch of 5G services ib the quarter, to the strong performance in Egypt.

“All of the ongoing enhancements to our integrated connectivity and content packages, Vodafone Cash traction and fixed service revenue growth contributed to Egypt’s commercial momentum,” Joosub said.

“As a result, financial services customers increased 37.3% to 12 million and data traffic grew 23.6%.”

Vodacom’s International business — which includes Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Lesotho — also increased revenue by a healthy 10.2% to reach R8.4 billion.

Service revenue in this business jumped 9.7% to R8.1 billion, supported by 35.4% in data traffic growth driven by a R1.2 billion investment increasing Vodacom’s 4G sites in these countries by 20.7%.

Vodacom Group’s service revenue increased 11.4% to R32.3 billion, supported by financial services revenue jumping 18.1% to R3.9 billion.

“Financial services remain a clear strategic priority for the Group and are the largest component of beyond mobile services,” Joosub said.

“Including Safaricom, we now process $460.0 billion in mobile wallet transaction value annually [14.9% increase], which underscores the impact and scale of this business.”

In its biggest market by revenue — South Africa — Vodacom posted a resilient performance with a 3% increase in service revenue, largely supported by growth in contracts.

Data and financial services boost

The prepaid segment in South Africa recorded a slight decline in service revenue, while customers also dropped by 7.7% due to deletions of inactive numbers in prior quarters.

However, prepaid average revenue per user jumped 16.0% to R58, while prepaid data revenue also increased 8.8%.

Data traffic across Vodacom’s network in South Africa surged 32.7%, with the average usage per smart device increasing by 26.6% to 5.7GB.

The financial services segment also increased its contribution to R895 million during the quarter, supported by the company’s insurance business, merchant services, and lending services.

Vodacom Business service revenue increased 4.0% to R4.3 billion. A standout performer in this division was cloud, hosting, and security services, where revenue increased 37.8%. Internet-of-Things services also grew revenue by 6.5%.

Vodacom South Africa’s fixed service revenue also increased 8.0%, due to good fibre revenue growth in both the consumer and business segments.

“Homes and businesses connected reached 201,000, while our own fibre passed 166,000 homes and businesses,” Vodacom said.

Network improvements bolstered Vodacom’s growth in South Africa, with the operator spending R1.6 billion of a planned annual R12 billion investment in the country during the quarter.

The table below summarises Vodacom’s financial performance for the first quarter of its 2026 financial year, which ran from April to June 2025.