South African telecoms shares on fire — with small players on top

Many of South Africa’s telecoms faithful have good reason to celebrate, considering the surge in share prices of the four biggest JSE-listed companies in this sector over the past year.

A MyBroadband analysis found that R1,000 in shares split evenly between Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Blue Label Telecoms a year ago is worth around R1,853 today, an increase of 82.53%.

Cell C’s biggest shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms, gained the most, with its share price surging 243% from R4.34 to R14.92 at the close of markets on 23 July 2024.

R1,000 in Blue Label shares bought a year ago would be worth R3,438 today, far exceeding the average return on all JSE-listed shares during the period.

Part of Blue Label’s strong performance was driven by growing sentiment that Cell C’s turnaround efforts, spearheaded by former Vodacom executive Jorge Mendes, are paying off.

Cell C substantially reduced its operating costs by decommissioning its physical radio access network and handing over maintenance and management to MTN.

While the company is still technically insolvent, it plans to reclaim its spot as the third biggest mobile network from Telkom.

Telkom’s share price has jumped from R22.83 to R57.05, an increase of nearly 150%. While lower than Blue Label’s increase, the jump is backed by strong financial results.

Sanlam Investments’ portfolio manager Roy Mutooni recently said that Telkom’s turnaround seems to be the real deal.

Mutooni pointed out that Telkom’s ability to generate free cash flow seemed significantly greater than anyone on the market had seen before.

Merchant West Investments director and fund manager Piet Viljoen described Telkom as the type of stock investors “dream about” as it was unpopular, under-owned, asset-rich, and cash generative.

The company’s free cash flow increased 555.2% to R2.8 billion in its last financial year. It also declared its first dividend in five years, with shareholders getting R2.61 per share.

Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong has refocused the company’s efforts on leveraging its extensive fixed infrastructure while gradually growing its mobile business.

As of March 2025, Telkom had 23.2 million mobile subscribers, over triple the last number reported by Cell C.

Big guns also shooting the lights out

South Africa’s two biggest mobile networks — Vodacom and MTN — have also seen impressive share price gains in the past year. This can primarily be attributed to improvements in their foreign markets.

Vodacom has benefited from immense improvements in its Egypt business, which it took over from parent Vodafone in December 2022.

Most recently, the Vodacom Group reported a revenue increase of 10.6% in the quarter ending June 2025, supported by a 44.3% revenue surge in Egypt.

Vodacom South Africa’s performance has remained resilient amid economic pressures, growing 3% over the last quarter.

Over the past year, Vodacom’s share price increased by 53.65%, which means R1,000 invested a year ago would be worth over R1,500 today.

MTN’s share price has also recovered substantially, primarily due to far better performance in its biggest market — Nigeria.

The value of the country’s Naira currency has stabilised after a roughly 70% decline. To draw foreign investment, Nigeria’s government unpegged the currency from an artificially high level against the dollar.

Companies that already had a significant presence in Nigeria who report their results in stronger currencies — including MTN and MultiChoice — suffered as the Naira’s value plummeted.

While MTN’s revenue continued to increase in Naira over the past two years, the depreciation of the Naira hammered its Rand-based revenues and profit.

However, by July 2025, the share had recovered to its pre-Naira plunge levels. At the time of publication, it was worth around 89% more than a year ago.

The table below summarises how the share prices of South Africa’s four biggest JSE-listed telecoms companies changed over the past year.