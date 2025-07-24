Telkom CEO gets R33-million payday

Telkom has released its integrated report for the year ended 31 March 2025, revealing that CEO Serame Taukobong received remuneration totalling R33 million for the year.

His remuneration in 2024/25 was significantly higher than the R12.4 million he received in the year prior, with the difference being mainly attributable to higher short-term and long-term incentives.

Taukobong’s base salary also increased slightly during the financial year. The Telkom Group CEO’s remuneration for 2023/24 comprised the following amounts:

Gross pay — R9.92 million

— R9.92 million Motor car insurance — R11,997

— R11,997 Funeral benefit — R296

— R296 Short-term incentives (STI) — R10.0 million

— R10.0 million Long-term incentives (LTI) — R13.36 million

In comparison, the Telkom Group CEO’s STI remuneration was R9.73 million in 2023/24, and he did not receive compensation through LTIs in the prior financial year.

Taukobong noted that the company faced several challenges during the year, including economic and global headwinds that negatively impacted consumers and businesses.

“This forced South African households to reconsider where they spend their disposable income,” he said.

“Accordingly, we made sure we brought the best value propositions to our customers while remaining competitive.”

The partially state-owned network operator reported a 299% increase in after-tax profit for the financial year, which it attributed to double-digit data growth, cost optimisation, and better overall performance.

However, other aspects of its results were more muted, particularly its revenue from continuing operations, which increased by an underwhelming 3.3%.

The primary reason behind its massive profit surge was the sale of 100% of the share capital in Swiftnet to Towerco BidCo in January 2025.

Telkom’s sale of Swiftnet resulted in the network operator reporting a significant increase in profit for the year, from R1.9 billion to R7.5 billion.

Towerco Bidco paid R6.6 billion for Swiftnet, and the purchase consideration represented a R4.7 billion profit on the sale of Swiftnet in Telkom’s Group financials.

Telkom generated a net profit of R2.8 billion, excluding the impact of the Swiftnet sale. This represents a 6.3% net profit margin and a 91% increase in after-tax profit compared to the year prior.

“Impressive double-digit growth in mobile and fixed data traffic underscored the strength of Telkom’s core offerings and drove sharp increases in operating margins,” said Telkom.

During the financial year, mobile service revenue increased by 10.2% from R19.02 billion to R20.97 billion. This growth was driven by a 19.5% surge in subscribers to 15.2 million.

The network operator’s fibre-related data revenue increased by 10%, resulting from a 5.9% increase at Openserve and a 12.7% spike at BCX.

Openserve recorded a 13.3% increase in homes passed with fibre, increasing its network footprint from 1,217,110 homes to 1,378,930.

At the same time, its residential fibre connectivity rate grew to over 50%, thanks to a 17.6% increase in homes connected from 590,527 to 694,630.

However, it should be noted that homes connected measures all residential properties with an Openserve fibre drop installed. They do not need to have an active subscription.

Telkom said its continued focus on improving operational efficiency contributed to its financial performance during the year.

“Cost optimisation remains a key focus, and it helped achieve a 25.1% growth in adjusted EBITDA to R11.8 billion, exceeding guidance,” it said.

During the reporting period, Telkom also reduced its headcount by 3.7% from 9,877 to 9,509. Most of these were at BCX, which saw its headcount decrease to 3,620 from 4,032.

The table below summarises Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong’s remuneration for the 2024/25 financial year.