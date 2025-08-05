Telkom reports strong fibre and mobile data growth

Telkom has released a trading update for the first quarter of 2025/26, revealing strong growth in its fibre and mobile businesses.

The network operator’s consumer mobile service revenue grew 7.8% year-on-year, and Openserve’s fibre revenue was 11.3% higher than in the same period last year.

“The Mobile business grew total external revenue by 7.2% to R6.15 billion, driven by mobile service revenue growth of 7.8%,” said Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong.

“The growth was underpinned by our value-focused customer propositions despite an intensely competitive environment in the first quarter.”

Telkom Group revenue increased by a modest 1% to R10.8 billion, with mobile data revenue growing by 9.6% year-on-year.

Its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 6.5% to R2.8 billion.

The network operator identified its mobile data and Openserve fibre businesses as strong operational drivers during the period.

Mobile data subscribers increased by 27.5% to 17.2 million, and Openserve increased its homes connected with fibre by 17.5% with a 51.5% connectivity rate.

“Openserve delivered strong results, driven by 11.3% growth in fibre data revenue delivering positive top line growth,” said Taukobong.

“The business unit exceeded its targeted 50% fibre connection rate as it connected an additional 107,907 homes year-on-year and has now passed 1.4 million homes.”

It should be noted that Openserve calculates its connectivity rate based on all homes with lines already installed. They don’t have to be active to be considered “connected”.

Taukobong said fibre-related revenue now contributes 86% of Openserve’s total operating revenue, which reached R3.1 billion during the reporting period.

Taukobong noted that Telkom’s results were impacted by the performance of its ICT business BCX. BCX revenue declined by 8.3% year-on-year.

“Aligned with our focus on delivering results, a specialised team is in place to continue with its work to effect a faster BCX turnaround,” he said.

The table below summarises the Telkom Group’s results for the three months ended 30 June 2025.