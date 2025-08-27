Cell C owner profit soars

Blue Label Telecoms has released its financial results for the year ended 31 May 2025, revealing strong profit growth despite a slight decline in revenue.

The group’s net profit after tax grew by 264% year-on-year, from R647 million in 2024/25 to R2.5 billion in 2025/26.

Over the same period, its revenue declined by 4% from R14.6 billion as of 31 May 2024 to R14.1 billion as of 31 May 2025.

However, Blue Label says the effective revenue growth equated to R6.7 billion, or 7%, owing to several factors.

“Group revenue amounted to R14.1 billion,” it said, adding that only gross profit earned on “PINless top-ups”, prepaid electricity, ticketing, and universal vouchers is recognised as revenue.

“On imputing the gross revenue generated from these sources, the effective revenue growth equated to R6.7 billion (7%), resulting in total revenue of R96 billion compared to the prior year of R89.3 billion,” it said.

The group’s gross profit increased by 2%, or R80 million, from R3.295 billion to R3.375 billion, which it said corresponds with its margin increase from 22.57% to 24.02%.

“This increase in margins can be partially attributed to the growth in ‘PINless top-ups’, prepaid electricity, ticketing, and universal vouchers, where only the gross profit earned thereon is recognised as revenue,” it said.

The group’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by R202 million, or 17%, from R1.225 billion to R1.428 billion.

However, it said this excludes new positive extraneous contributions of R176 million in the current financial year.

“This increase reflected a R288 million decline in Comm Equipment Company (CEC), offset by a R490 million increase across the remaining group entities compared to the prior year,” Blue Label said.

“The decline in EBITDA in CEC was primarily driven by a reduction in the subscriber base and a lower average revenue per user (ARPU).”

The table below summarises key figures reported in the Blue Label Telecoms group’s financial results for the year ended 31 May 2025.