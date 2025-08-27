Vodacom appoints new group chief officer for external affairs

The Vodacom Group has appointed Ayman Essam as chief officer for external affairs, effective 1 October 2025.

Essam succeeds Stephen Chege and will be responsible for the company’s external affairs strategy across the DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Lesotho, Mozambique, South Africa, and Tanzania.

“He will report directly to Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group Chief Executive Officer, and join the Vodacom Group Executive Committee,” said Vodacom.

Essam has over 20 years of experience in telecommunications, having first joined Vodafone Egypt in 2001.

“Over the course of his career, he has played a pivotal role in shaping Vodafone Egypt’s legal and regulatory frameworks,” says Vodacom.

Essam has also led multidisciplinary teams spanning legal affairs, regulatory engagement, external communications, government relations, corporate security, sustainability, and the Vodafone Foundation.

Vodacom said Vodafone Egypt enhanced its reputation as a trusted government partner, while reinforcing its position as a standout performer in the company’s portfolio.

“Details regarding his successor in his current role as External Affairs and Legal Director at Vodafone Egypt will be announced in due course,” it added.

Joosub said Assam’s deep sector knowledge and proven leadership make him the ideal candidate for the role.

“Ayman’s appointment underscores our commitment to constructive engagement with stakeholders,” he says.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Stephen Chege for his invaluable contribution over the past four years.”

Chege will return to Kenya at the end of September to assume the role of Safaricom’s group chief external affairs officer, where he will report to CEO Peter Ndegwa.

At Safaricom, Chege will be responsible for the group’s regulatory, external, and corporate affairs, public policy, corporate communication strategy, and media relationships, among other responsibilities.