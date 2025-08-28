Blue Label Telecoms getting hammered

Blue Label Telecoms’ share price has plummeted by over 20% after it released its results on Wednesday, 27 August 2025.

Blue Label, which owns mobile service provider Cell C and The Prepaid Company, reported a 262% increase in earnings per share to 276.52 cents.

It further recorded a 264% increase in net profit after tax to R2.48 billion, crediting Cell C for its positive contributions to earnings.

It pointed to a positive headline earnings adjustments of R1.59 billion, attributable to the reversal of the group’s share of historical impairments recognised by Cell C of R3.14 billion.

Despite this significant growth in earnings, Blue Label’s revenue declined by 4% to R14.05 billion in the period.

It explained that only the gross profit earned on “PINless top-ups”, prepaid electricity, ticketing and universal vouchers is recognised as revenue.

If this is adjusted, its effective revenue growth equates to 7%, resulting in a total revenue of R96 billion, compared to R89.3 billion in the prior year.

Blue Label also reported that its gross profit increased by 2% to R3.38 billion, corresponding to a margin expansion from 22.57% to 24.02%.

This margin increase can be partially attributed to the growth in “PINless top-ups”, prepaid electricity, ticketing and universal vouchers, where gross profit is recognised as revenue.

Despite these strong results, Blue Label’s board elected not to declare a dividend for its 2025 financial year.

The company’s solid performance comes as it implements a restructuring plan following many years of consecutive losses, primarily related to its investment in Cell C.

This restructuring will involve the separation of Blue Label’s telecoms and non-telecoms business units.

In May 2025, Blue Label stated that this restructuring could also involve unbundling and separately listing Cell C.

Analyst opinion about Blue Label Telecoms

David Shapiro

Blue Label Telecoms’ share price declined by 27% following its results, which showed that the market did not like what it saw.

Schalk Louw, a portfolio manager and strategist at PSG Wealth, said many shareholders were perplexed by the Blue Label share price decline.

He explained that the company had achieved an exceptional share price performance over the past year, increasing by 200% before the results announcement.

This means that investors were expecting spectacular results from Blue Label and Cell C, in which it has a majority shareholding.

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities said he was somewhat concerned about a reversal of a R1.5 billion impairment by Blue Label. There were also bad debts, which raised questions.

“When you break it down, it was mainly accounting issues which made the bottom line look good,” he said. “I am somewhat sceptical.”

Shifting his focus to Cell C, Shapiro said telecommunications is a tough business which requires a tremendous amount of capital expenditure (Capex).

Another problem is pricing pressure, where everyone loves using the product, especially data, but they don’t want to pay for it.

For these reasons, Shapiro is not bullish on telecommunications companies as an investment, which include Blue Label.

Sharenet portfolio manager Dylan Bradfield is more upbeat about the company, saying the results contained many positives.

He highlighted the Blue Label’s write-up of its Cell C assets bodes well for the company, especially for the next financial year.

He also pointed to clear growth in Blue Label’s core operations, which includes strong growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA).

“Gross margins and EBITDA margins are higher. The cash flow is a reversal that will come through in the next financial year,” he said.

Blue Label Telecoms share price