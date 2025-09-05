Cell C majority owner gets approval to take control

The Competition Tribunal has approved a transaction that will see Blu Group subsidiary The Prepaid Company (TPC) assume control over Cell C.

TPC is allowed to acquire an additional 4.04% shareholding in Cell C with conditions, establishing TPC as Cell C’s controlling shareholder.

“Following the implementation of this transaction, TPC’s shareholding in Cell C will increase from 49.53% to 53.57%, thereby establishing TPC as the controlling shareholder of Cell C,” it said.

“This development represents a significant milestone in advancing the Company’s strategic objectives

and operational capabilities within the telecommunications sector.”

BLU Group said the conditions attached to the acquisition are acceptable to TPC and Cell C.

The move comes days after BLU Group detailed its restructuring plan ahead of a possible Cell C listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

On Monday, 1 September 2025, BLU announced that it had entered into a binding implementation agreement regarding the pre-listing restructuring.

“The Pre-Listing Restructuring encompasses various transactions aimed at optimising Cell C’s capital structure and balance sheet in preparation for a separation and listing of the business on the JSE,” it said.

The restructuring includes the following key elements:

Converting various claims totalling R3,676,852,511 held by TPC against Cell C into Cell C equity shares.

Transferring 100% of the shares in Comms Equipment Company (CEC) by TPC to Cell C in exchange for Cell C equity shares, at R2.15 billion.

Transferring airtime with a sales value of R7.3 billion–R7.5 billion, including VAT, from TPC to Cell C in exchange for Cell C equity shares.

TPC’s acquisition of the shares in Cell C held by SPV4 and SPV5 in settlement of the debt obligations of those entities to TPC.

The Cell C ListCo Flip-Up, through which Cell C shareholders will exchange their Cell C shares for Cell C ListCo shares in preparation for the future listing of Cell C ListCo.

The group established several special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in Cell C’s past recapitalisations in 2017 and 2022. SPV4 and SPV5 were created in 2022.

The shares in SPV4 are held by Albanta Trading 109 Proprietary Limited, a subsidiary of the Believe Trust, which Cell C established to benefit its employees.

SPV5 assumed Cell C’s debt obligations to Dark Fibre Africa and was allocated shares in Cell C as collateral.

Preparation for Cell C listing

Photographer: Sunshine Seeds / Shutterstock.com

The BLU Group said it would ensure Cell C’s management team has an appropriate incentivisation structure in place before its potential listing.

The group emphasised that the announcement does not constitute an “Intention to Float” notice. In layperson’s terms, BLU has not announced that it will proceed with the Cell C Listing.

“The Cell C Listing remains subject to, amongst other things, market conditions, shareholder, regulatory and other relevant approvals,” it said.

The restructuring is also subject to the fulfilment or waiver of suspensive conditions that are typical for a transaction of this nature.

“It is planned that the pre-listing restructuring will be implemented shortly before the Cell C Listing, if it proceeds,” the BLU Group said.

“The pre-listing restructuring, Cell C listing, and sell-down are expected to deliver significant benefits for Blue Label Telecoms, its shareholders and Cell C.”

One of the last steps will be the Sell-Down, where BLU expects to offer some of TPC’s shares in Cell C for sale to qualifying investors after the restructuring.

“The sale of the Sell-Down shares by TPC shall occur simultaneously with the Listing. It is not possible at this stage to specify what the number of Sell-Down shares or offer price will be,” it said.

“TPC will dispose of sufficient Sell-Down shares such that its final shareholding in Cell C ListCo post the Pre-Listing Restructuring and Sell-Down will be not less than 26%.”