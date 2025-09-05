South African bulk SMS provider acquired by listed Norwegian company

Link Mobility Group in Norway is acquiring SMSPortal, a South African communication platform-as-a-service provider for bulk SMS messaging, for an undisclosed sum.

The company said that SMSPortal will continue operating as an independent business unit, maintaining its own identity and brand.

SMSPortal’s existing leadership and employees will operate primarily from the Cape Town headquarters, serving local and international customers.

The Competition Commission of South Africa has approved the proposed transaction without conditions. Link Mobility will be acquiring SMSPortal through a special purpose vehicle.

Link Mobility’s shares are publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and it does not currently conduct any activities in South Africa.

According to the Competition Commission, Link Mobility and its subsidiaries are active in Denmark, Finland, France, and the United Kingdom, among other countries.

It provides various communications platform services, which the competition watchdog said are generally classified under communications platform-as-a-service solutions.

“The Commission is of the view that the proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market,” the Competition Commission said.

“The proposed transaction does not raise significant public interest concerns.”

Thomas Berge, the CEO of Link Mobility, said the acquisition aligns perfectly with their M&A playbook and extends the company’s footprint to a new market.

Berge said South Africa has predictable market conditions, stable legislation, and robust telecommunications regulations.



“In addition to SMSPortal providing a solid foundation for further profitable growth, the transaction is also highly accretive to Link’s own valuation,” said Berge.

SMSPortal said this strategic move strengthens its market position and accelerates its growth on an international scale.

By joining Link Mobility, SMSPortal gains access to a broader suite of messaging solutions, enhancing its ability to serve enterprise clients with high-volume communication needs.

It said the acquisition will allow Link Mobility to leverage SMSPortal’s advanced technology platform and strong enterprise customer base to expand its global footprint.

SMSPortal assured that customers can expect the same high-quality service and innovative messaging solutions they rely on, now backed by the strength and scale of a global industry leader.

“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for SMSPortal,” said SMSPortal CEO Andre Ittmann (pictured).

“Joining forces with Link Mobility enables us to accelerate our vision, expand our solutions, and better serve both our local and international clients. We look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Big leadership moves

SMSPortal Co-founders and Co-CEOs, Charles Stretch (right) and James Pearce (left).

Founded by Charles Stretch and James Pearce, SMSPortal announced a series of high-profile leadership changes last year.

In January 2024, it announced the appointment of former Cell C COO and Vodacom executive Andre Ittmann as SMSPortal’s chief executive officer.

Six months later, the company announced that telecoms heavyweight Godfrey Motsa had been appointed its new chairman and non-executive director.

Motsa, who has 25 years of experience in telecommunications, consumer goods, and financial services, was previously MTN SA CEO and served on the Cell C board.

He also held various key roles at Vodacom, where he worked alongside SMSPortal CEO Andre Ittmann.