What’s Next — MAZIV CEO Dietlof Maré discusses the MAZIV-Vodacom transaction

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, MAZIV Group CEO Dietlof Maré discusses the MAZIV-Vodacom transaction — including what this means for MAZIV’s growth in South Africa.

Maré is one of South Africa’s foremost telecommunications executives who has served in multiple CEO roles.

The first of these was his appointment as the CEO of Vodacom DRC in 2004, and he subsequently also held CEO roles at Vodacom Tanzania and Vodafone Albania.

He then took on the role of Vuma CEO, where he has been a driving force behind the fibre provider’s commitment to bringing better connectivity and opportunities to as many South Africans as possible.

This is because Maré believes connectivity is instrumental in transforming society, as it lowers the barriers to access to education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

When MAZIV was formed by Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) as the parent company of both Vuma and DFA, Maré was appointed as MAZIV’s CEO.

In this role, he has been a key player in one of the most significant transactions in South African ICT history — the merger between MAZIV and Vodacom.

Now, through his leadership, MAZIV will continue to champion digital inclusion and connectivity solutions that create meaningful opportunities for communities across South Africa.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Maré discusses the journey to successfully completing the MAZIV-Vodacom merger transaction.

He unpacks how the transaction raised questions about competition, fairness, and open access — questions that have now been sufficiently answered.

Maré then explains how the merger transaction will help MAZIV accelerate its fibre expansion across both homes and businesses, and he unpacks where MAZIV is prioritising new builds.

He also discusses the role enterprise fibre plays in MAZIV’s long-term growth strategy, as well as South Africa’s economy as a whole.

Maré concludes the interview by sharing his vision for MAZIV’s next 5-10 years — as well as his vision for South Africa’s connectivity landscape as a whole.

Watch the full interview with Dietlof Maré, below.