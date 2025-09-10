Vodacom spending R435 million on network upgrades in Tshwane and the North West

Vodacom is investing more than R435 million on network upgrades in the Northern Gauteng Area (NGA) for the 2025/2026 financial year.

The investment will fund critical infrastructure upgrades, new site deployments, and advanced technology rollouts in the North West province and Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.

“The investment will include over 190 new 5G sites as well as new 4G upgrades, including enhancing coverage through new 700MHz radio equipment,” Vodacom said.

Some of the new sites will be deployed in underserved areas, supporting broadband connectivity for the first time.

Residents of Ikagaleng township near Zeerust will be getting access to Internet speeds of up to 350Mbps, enabling critical educational platforms and connectivity to the community.

The company said the investment reinforced its commitment to digital inclusion, network excellence, regional development, meeting growing customer demand, and supporting economic growth.

Vodacom NGA managing executive Christo de Wet said the expansion and modernisation will enable access to digital services, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for millions of South Africans.

“This investment underpins our commitment to building a future-ready network that supports innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability across all regions,” De Wet said.

Vodacom is also addressing affordability barriers in the NGA region with personalised data and voice packages on its Just 4 You and Just 4 Your Town platforms.

These offer tailored deals based on customer behaviour and location, ensuring that customers can connect at lower costs suited to their specific needs.

Customers in the North West and Tshwane Municipality can also buy smartphones via an affordable device financing model — Easy2Own.

This is helping to increase smartphone penetration in the region and empower more residents to benefit from advanced digital services.

The solution is part of Vodacom’s strategy to help customers transition from basic 2G and 3 G connectivity to 4G and 5G-enabled handsets.