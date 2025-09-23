Business Telecoms23.09.2025

Vumatel reports strong revenue and subscriber growth

By

Remgro has released its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025, revealing strong growth in its fibre interests.

The company holds a controlling stake in Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), Maziv’s parent company. Maziv holds CIVH’s fibre assets, including Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA).

Therefore, Remgro indirectly owns a controlling stake in Vumatel and DFA thanks to its 57% shareholding in CIVH.

“CIVH’s revenue for the year ended 31 March 2025 increased by 6.3% to R6.8 billion,” Remgro said.

“EBITDA from continuing operations for the same period increased by 9.3% driven by revenue growth as demand from enterprise and retail customers contributed to increased uptake.”

During the reporting period, Vumatel’s revenue grew by 8.4% to R3.84 billion, which is attributed to strong subscriber uptake growth.

“The healthy revenue growth and focus on cost management resulted in an operating profit increase of 15.4% for the twelve months ended 31 March 2025,” said Remgro.

DFA saw more modest revenue growth. Its revenue grew 1.5% to R2.75 billion, driven by demand in its fibre-to-the-business vertical.

“Despite this low revenue growth, operating profit increased by 4.2% to R1.13 billion as the business managed to contain cost increases,” said Remgro.

CIVH’s contribution to Remgro’s headline earnings amounted to a loss of R93 million, higher than the R75 million loss reported for the same period in 2024.

“The decrease in CIVH’s earnings is mainly due to a profit on the reversal of a guarantee provision of R108 million from discontinued operations in the comparative year,” Remgro explained.

“The year under review was negatively impacted by a fair value loss on interest rate hedges of R67 million (31 March 2024: a profit of R36 million).”

Excluding these non-recurring items, CIVH’s contribution to Remgro’s headline earnings amounted to a loss of R65 million, representing a reduction from the R153 million loss reported in 2024.

The company also provided an update on CIVH’s book and intrinsic values. Its book value declined by 1.8% from R6.91 billion last year to R6.78 billion as of 30 June 2025.

Over the same period, CIVH’s intrinsic value increased by 9% from R14.5 billion last year to R15.8 billion as of 30 June 2025.

