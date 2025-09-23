Vumatel reports strong revenue and subscriber growth

Remgro has released its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025, revealing strong growth in its fibre interests.

The company holds a controlling stake in Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), Maziv’s parent company. Maziv holds CIVH’s fibre assets, including Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA).

Therefore, Remgro indirectly owns a controlling stake in Vumatel and DFA thanks to its 57% shareholding in CIVH.

“CIVH’s revenue for the year ended 31 March 2025 increased by 6.3% to R6.8 billion,” Remgro said.

“EBITDA from continuing operations for the same period increased by 9.3% driven by revenue growth as demand from enterprise and retail customers contributed to increased uptake.”

During the reporting period, Vumatel’s revenue grew by 8.4% to R3.84 billion, which is attributed to strong subscriber uptake growth.

“The healthy revenue growth and focus on cost management resulted in an operating profit increase of 15.4% for the twelve months ended 31 March 2025,” said Remgro.

DFA saw more modest revenue growth. Its revenue grew 1.5% to R2.75 billion, driven by demand in its fibre-to-the-business vertical.

“Despite this low revenue growth, operating profit increased by 4.2% to R1.13 billion as the business managed to contain cost increases,” said Remgro.

CIVH’s contribution to Remgro’s headline earnings amounted to a loss of R93 million, higher than the R75 million loss reported for the same period in 2024.

“The decrease in CIVH’s earnings is mainly due to a profit on the reversal of a guarantee provision of R108 million from discontinued operations in the comparative year,” Remgro explained.

“The year under review was negatively impacted by a fair value loss on interest rate hedges of R67 million (31 March 2024: a profit of R36 million).”

Excluding these non-recurring items, CIVH’s contribution to Remgro’s headline earnings amounted to a loss of R65 million, representing a reduction from the R153 million loss reported in 2024.

The company also provided an update on CIVH’s book and intrinsic values. Its book value declined by 1.8% from R6.91 billion last year to R6.78 billion as of 30 June 2025.

Over the same period, CIVH’s intrinsic value increased by 9% from R14.5 billion last year to R15.8 billion as of 30 June 2025.