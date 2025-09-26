Remgro’s R27.7 billion CIVH valuation raises questions

Remgro increased its valuation of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) owner CIVH to R27.7 billion despite the division’s poor performance.

Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) is one of Remgro’s key investments. The company is active in the telecommunications and information technology sectors.

Following an internal restructuring in 2023 to facilitate a potential acquisition by Vodacom, DFA and Vumatel are held under Maziv, a newly formed wholly owned subsidiary of CIVH.

Vodacom and CIVH entered into transaction agreements where Vodacom would acquire a minority stake in Maziv.

Following a recent renegotiation of the deal’s terms, Vodacom will acquire 30% of Maziv’s ordinary shares through a combination of fibre assets worth R4.9 billion and cash of R6.1 billion.

Vodacom has a further option to acquire top-up shares up to 34.95% of Maziv indirectly from Remgro through CIVH.

Remgro’s indirect interest in DFA and Vumatel will be diluted with the entrance of Vodacom as a shareholder.

However, Remgro highlighted that it will also obtain an indirect interest in the assets contributed by Vodacom.

Remgro and CIVH firmly believe that the proposed transaction will deliver significant benefits to South African consumers and the broader economy.

These include the positive social impacts relating to critical issues such as democratising Internet access in lower-income areas.

It will also bring greater access to cheaper fibre to the broader South Africa, as well as the potential for job creation and, ultimately, economic growth.

CIVH finances

CIVH’s contribution to Remgro’s headline earnings amounted to a loss of R93 million, a big decline from the loss of R75 million last year.

The decrease in CIVH’s earnings is mainly due to a profit on the reversal of a guarantee provision of R108 million from discontinued operations in the comparative year.

The year under review was also negatively impacted by a fair value loss on interest rate hedges of R67 million.

Excluding these non-recurring items, CIVH’s contribution to Remgro’s headline earnings amounted to a loss of R65 million.

CIVH’s revenue for the year ended 31 March 2025 increased by 6.3% to R6.76 billion, while EBITDA from continuing operations for the same period increased by 9.3%.

The increase was driven by revenue growth as demand from enterprise and retail customers contributed to increased uptake.

Vumatel’s revenue increased by 8.4% to R3.84 billion, driven primarily by its subscriber uptake growth.

The healthy revenue growth and focus on cost management resulted in an operating profit increase of 15.4% for the twelve months ended 31 March 2025.

Dark Fibre Africa’s (DFA’s) revenue increased 1.5% to R2.76 billion, driven by demand in its fibre to the business (FTTB) vertical.

Despite this low revenue growth, operating profit increased by 4.2% to R1.13 billion as the business managed to contain cost increases.

CIVH valuation

Many analysts and investors are sceptical of valuations from investment holding companies because their management is incentivised to increase their assets’ net asset value (NAV).

Management fees are often linked to the intrinsic net asset value of the companies a holding company owns. The higher the NAV, the more fees it gets.

Executive remuneration can also be linked to movements in the net asset value, which may incentivise executives to inflate valuations.

This is one of the reasons many investment holding companies trade at big discounts to their net asset value.

CIVH is a good example of these concerns. The company has experienced slow revenue growth, poor earnings, and mounting debt.

Over the past few years, CIVH has seen its revenue growth pull back significantly as the company have cut its network expansion in light of a mounting debt burden.

In 2022 and 2023, CIVH achieved double-digit revenue growth, which has since fallen to low single-digit revenue growth. Its net loss has deepened, dropping from R134 million last year to R163 million in 2025.

CIVH’s deepening loss is also due to its mounting debt burden, which increased by 7% from R19.5 billion in 2024 to R20.8 billion in 2025.

The large increase in debt has put immense pressure on CIVH, as its debt servicing expenses have skyrocketed.

Despite the slow revenue growth, mounting debt and worsening profitability, Remgro reported another 9% increase in CIVH’s valuation.

The equity value of CIVH now stands at R27.7 billion. This translates to an enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 11.66 times, which is significantly higher than that of other South African operators.