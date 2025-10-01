The man behind the biggest South African telecoms deal this decade

Remgro executive Pieter Uys was the driving force behind a successful R11-billion deal, in which Vodacom will acquire a 30% stake in Maziv, which owns Vumatel and DFA.

Pieter Uys grew up in the Western Cape, where he attended Laerskool Hermanus. He did his secondary schooling in Sutherland, Petrusville, and Durbanville.

He studied at the University of Stellenbosch, where he completed a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degree in engineering.

After his studies, Uys worked at Telkom in Alan Knott-Craig’s data communications team. This was before the advent of mobile networks.

Knott-Craig described Uys as the best engineer he had ever met, who came up with solutions in record time and built innovative products that changed the market.

In the early 1990s, Telkom launched Vodacom and appointed Knott-Craig to head the new venture. He immediately asked Uys to join him.

Uys was the standout member of Vodacom’s engineering management team and quickly distinguished himself as the go-to expert for all technical matters.

He transferred to the radio systems and planning division in 1995, where he played a significant role in the first phase of the planning and rollout of Vodacom’s GSM network.

At the time, the Vodacom mobile network rollout in South Africa was the fastest in the world, which showed Uys’ engineering prowess.

He helped make Vodacom the largest mobile operator in South Africa, a lead the company still holds today.

Uys was also responsible for the successful launch of the Vodacom Internet Company, which quickly became a leading Internet service provider.

In October 2008, Uys became the CEO of Vodacom. Under his leadership, Vodacom flourished and dominated South Africa’s telecommunications market.

In his last year as Vodacom CEO, the mobile operator added millions of new data users, bringing the total number of data customers in South Africa to 12.2 million.

Uys fuelled the smartphone revolution in South Africa, giving people access to resources they had never had before.

At the end of March 2013, Uys handed the reins to Shameel Joosub, the incoming Vodacom chief executive.

Uys joins Remgro and becomes the driving force behind brilliant transactions

Remgro executive and CIVH chairman Pieter Uys

Pieter Uys joined the Remgro management team on 1 April 2013, where he quickly distinguished himself as a brilliant director and dealmaker.

One of his biggest deals was Remgro’s 2018 acquisition of Vumatel, South Africa’s largest fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) provider.

He facilitated this deal through Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), which already owned Dark Fibre Africa (DFA).

Uys created a fibre powerhouse by combining the fibre assets of Vumatel and DFA under CIVH. He would later create Maziv to house these assets.

Although Remgro never disclosed how much it paid for Vumatel, market speculation suggests it was in the region of R5 billion.

Vodacom was also interested in buying Vumatel but lost out to Remgro. Uys was well aware of the bigger picture and used it to Remgro’s advantage.

Under Uys’ guidance as CIVH chairman, Vumatel invested billions into its fibre rollout and became the dominant force in South Africa’s fibre market.

Combined with DFA, the largest player in the country’s wholesale open-access fibre market, he created a next-generation telecommunications giant.

It was not long before Vodacom came knocking. In 2021, Vodacom announced its intention to acquire a strategic stake in CIVH‘s fibre assets, including Vumatel and DFA.

Everything played out exactly as Uys planned. Their multi-billion Vumatel acquisition and big fibre rollout investment made CIVH too big to ignore.

The deal included R6 billion cash and fibre assets worth R4.2 billion for a 30% stake in Maziv, the new entity which owned Vumatel and DFA.

Vodacom also had an option to acquire an additional 10% stake in Maziv, which would take its co-controlling shareholding to 40%.

However, the deal soon hit problems. The Competition Commission was against the transaction, and the Competition Tribunal subsequently blocked the deal.

For most companies, this would have been the end. However, Uys and his team, along with his former employer, Vodacom, decided to continue the battle.

Vodacom and Maziv filed an appeal to the Competition Appeal Court (CAC) and were successful in securing a favourable ruling, which enabled them to finalise the deal.

Vodacom set to buy 30% of Maziv

Following the victorious battle with the Competition Commission, Vodacom and CIVH entered into transaction agreements, under which Vodacom would acquire a minority stake in Maziv.

Following a recent renegotiation of the deal’s terms, Vodacom will acquire 30% of Maziv’s ordinary shares through a combination of fibre assets worth R4.9 billion and cash of R6.1 billion.

Vodacom has an additional option to acquire top-up shares, up to 34.95% of Maziv, indirectly from Remgro through CIVH.

Remgro’s indirect interest in DFA and Vumatel will be diluted with the entrance of Vodacom as a shareholder.

However, Remgro highlighted that it will also obtain an indirect interest in the assets contributed by Vodacom.

To put the value of this deal in perspective, Vodacom is paying around double for a 30% stake in Maziv than what Uys’ team paid for Vumatel.

Apart from being one of the largest deals in the South African telecommunications market, it was also an example of a perfectly executed strategy from Remgro.

Uys, with in-depth knowledge of the market and the key players, knew that spending billions to buy Vumatel and grow its fibre network was a great investment.

Apart from building a telecommunications giant, he has created tremendous value for Remgro shareholders through these transactions.