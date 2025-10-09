Telecommunications companies became sexy in 2025

South Africa’s major listed telecommunications players, Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Blue Label Telecoms, have all seen significant growth in their share prices since the start of 2025.

Network operators have benefited from the Reserve Bank’s reductions in South Africa’s repo rate, which has reduced the interest rates on debt.

Telecommunications companies like Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom are all capital-intensive and rely on debt to finance their network expansions.

Therefore, a decrease in the lending rate reduces their overall expenses, improving profits and boosting their share prices.

Meanwhile, Blue Label, the majority owner of Cell C, has benefited from excitement around the turnaround of South Africa’s beleaguered alternative mobile network operator.

It has also announced that it was considering listing Cell C as a separate entity on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

MyBroadband analysed the share price performance of Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Blue Label during 2025 and found that they grew by between 32% and 131%.

Vodacom had the most modest growth among the four companies, which was still tremendous, at 32%. An R100 investment in Vodacom on 2 January would have been worth R132 on 3 October 2025.

MTN’s share price had the second-highest growth of 58%, meaning a R100 investment at the beginning of the year would have become R158.

A Telkom shareholder would have seen a 65% return, with a R100 investment in January growing to R165.

Those who bought Blue Label stock at its lows are smiling now, with the company seeing a dramatic 131% increase in its share price this year. A R100 investment would be worth R231 now.

Regardless of these companies’ excellent recent performance, many analysts remain sceptical about whether telecommunications companies are a good buy.

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities said that telcos are in the unenviable position of providing a service that everyone needs, but that everyone wants for free.

Furthermore, building networks is extremely capital-intensive, requiring billions in network investments to keep up with new technologies.

“Despite this large investment, everyone wants to get mobile data for free. They don’t want to pay for it,” he said.

“You have a product people want, but nobody wants to pay for it. This means your margins are cut down.”

Reporting solid results

David Shapiro, Sasfin Securities chief global equity strategist

Curiously, the one company among the four telecoms players compared that has been reporting the weakest results is also the one that more analysts are more excited about.

Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom have recently reported solid results at the group level, whereas Blue Label’s results have not been as strong.

Most recently, Blue Label recorded a 264% increase in net profit after tax to R2.48 billion. However, this was linked to a reversal of the group’s share of historical impairments recognised by Cell C of R3.14 billion.

Despite this significant growth in earnings, Blue Label’s revenue declined by 4% to R14.05 billion in the period.

It explained that only the gross profit earned on “PINless top-ups”, prepaid electricity, ticketing and universal vouchers is recognised as revenue.

If this is adjusted, its effective revenue growth equates to 7%, resulting in a total revenue of R96 billion, compared to R89.3 billion in the prior year.

Blue Label also reported that its gross profit increased by 2% to R3.38 billion, corresponding to a margin expansion from 22.57% to 24.02%.

Crucially, Blue Label’s board elected not to declare a dividend for its 2025 financial year. After a strong run leading up to its annual results on 27 August, its share price plummeted by over 20%.

Meanwhile, Vodacom’s latest quarterly performance update revealed a 10.6% year-on-year increase in revenue for the three months ending 30 June 2025.

The improvements were primarily due to excellent performance at its Egypt business, where total and service revenues increased by 44.3% and 43.8%, respectively.

MTN reported in its latest interim results that its six-month service revenue increased by 23.2% to R105.1 billion. On a constant currency basis, the figure increased 22.4%.

Telkom’s most recent annual results impressed analysts when it reported a 555.2% increase in free cash flow to R2.8 billion. This dramatic improvement initially caused scepticism among analysts and fund managers.

“Their ability to generate free cash flow was significantly greater than anybody on the market had seen before,” said Sanlam Investments portfolio manager Roy Mutooni.

“We really quizzed management about how sustainable this is, and I came out feeling relatively confident.”

Mutooni said he was confident shareholders should continue to see free cash flow generation in the short-to-medium term somewhere in the region of R3 billion per year.

“This is a business that’s hit its stride really well and will continue to generate cash, so this turnaround is for real,” he said.

The charts below show how much a R100 investment in each of the four companies would have grown during 2025.

Vodacom

MTN

Telkom

Blue Label