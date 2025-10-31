Vodacom tells shareholders to expect big earnings growth

Vodacom has released a trading statement for the six months ended 30 September 2025, revealing that it expects to report strong earnings per share growth for the period.

It is finalising its results for the period and anticipates that they will be consistent with its Vision 2030 double-digit earnings before tax, interest, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) growth ambition.

“The results will be further supported by favourable movements below the EBITDA line on the income statement, including the lapping of prior year one-off impacts,” Vodacom said.

“The prior year one-off impacts related to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia amounted to 55 cents per share.”

Vodacom expects to report an earnings per share (EPS) increase of between 40% and 45% to a range of R4.96 to R5.13 per share, compared to R3.54 per share in the prior corresponding period.

At the same time, it expects to report a similar increase for headline earnings per share (HEPS) to a range of R4.94 to R5.12 per share, up from R3.53 per share in the same period last year.

Vodacom said it expects to release its interim results for the period ended 30 September 2025 on or about Monday, 10 November 2025.

Last year, Vodacom reported growth in service revenue, EBITDA, and operating profit for its South African operations in its half-year results.

CEO Shameel Joosub noted that the growth was the result of recent stability on the national electricity grid, adding that the growth came despite pressure in the wholesale segment.

Vodacom South Africa’s operating profit grew by 2.4% from R9.62 billion in September 2023 to R9.84 billion in September 2024.

EBITDA increased by 2.3% from R16.01 billion to R16.37 billion over the same period. Joosub said South Africa’s subscriber base grew by 4.2% to 49.2 million.