I would love to have a go at the banks – Michael Jordaan

Former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan said he would love to take on the banking industry, because new technologies make it possible to do things better and cheaper.

Jordaan is the CEO of Montegray Capital, a private investment company investing in “leanly-run start-ups with disruptive business models”.

Jordaan previously predicted a changing financial environment is coming, where companies other than banks become big players in the financial field.

“In the future, banks will become more like telecommunications companies, while telecoms players are trying to muscle into banking,” said Jordaan.

Through his investment in Multisource and WBS, Jordaan has entered the telecommunications and broadband market.

WBS is rolling out an LTE-Advanced network and plans to launch affordable, fast, and simple broadband products in 2017.

This, however, is only the beginning.

Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on CNBC Africa, Jordaan said he would love to take on the banking industry in future, because “there is a lot more that can be done with new technology”.

“So many fields are still subject to Moore’s Law, where the capacity of technologies double every 18 months,” he said.

“I am seeing lots of businesses being started all over, including telcos and banks, which have a very low cost base.”

What we are going to see in the next 10 years is many incumbents fighting against these upstarts, said Jordaan

“These upstarts don’t have big brands and lots of customers yet, but they have the benefit of new technologies and very low costs.”

Jordaan said disruptive businesses are great for consumers and he wants to play a role in bringing them to South Africa.