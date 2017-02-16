Telkom and Business Connexion launch “BCX”

Telkom and Business Connexion have launched BCX – Africa’s “premier end-to-end ICT solutions provider”.

“This new brand is uniquely suited to support businesses throughout the continent as they seek to digitalise business operations,” said BCX.

BCX CEO Isaac Mophatlane said it is the culmination of “the vision my late brother and I had when we started Business Connexion over 20 years ago”.

The company combines Telkom’s knowledge of infrastructure and Business Connexion’s experience in providing ICT solutions.

“BCX provides a clear roadmap for companies throughout Africa to embrace digitalisation and be prepared to serve both their current and future customers,” it said.

The launch of BCX is the final step in the integration of Telkom Business and Business Connexion.

BCX is part of the Telkom Group, but operates as its own business unit. All BCX employees fall under the new brand. Existing customer contracts will be covered by the new BCX entity.

Now read: Telecoms is not a great job field to be in right now