ShowMax opens office in Kenya and is hiring

ShowMax has opened a Kenyan office in Nairobi, the company announced.

ShowMax said it is recruiting for a number of new roles based in the office, which will support growth in Kenya and in east Africa.

“One of the keys to business success in Africa is recognising and catering for the differences in each market,” said head of ShowMax Africa Chris Savides.

“In our view it’s essential to tailor content, functionality, and partnerships to the needs of consumers in each individual country. Our new office in Nairobi forms the heart of our operations in east Africa.”

ShowMax is recruiting for a number of roles in Kenya, including: