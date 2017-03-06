South Korean president colluded with friend for Samsung bribe – Prosecutor

Reuters reports that a prosecutor said the president of South Korea, Park Geun-hye, colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to receive bribes from Samsung.

The bribes were to cement control of the company for Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong.

Park, Choi, and Lee have denied committing any crimes.

In a statement on the investigation, the prosecutor’s office revealed that the National Pension Service voted in favour of a merger of two Samsung Group affiliates in 2015, despite anticipating a 138.8 billion won (R1.6 billion) loss.

Lee was accused by the prosecutor of colluding with others, including the corporate strategy office chief Choi Gee-sung to bribe the president and Choi.

Samsung did not provide comment and has previously denied it paid bribes or sought improper favours from Park.