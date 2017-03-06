South Korean president colluded with friend for Samsung bribe – Prosecutor

Reuters reports that a prosecutor said the president of South Korea, Park Geun-hye, colluded with her friend Choi Soon-sil to receive bribes from Samsung.
The bribes were to cement control of the company for Samsung boss Lee Jae-yong.
Park, Choi, and Lee have denied committing any crimes.
In a statement on the investigation, the prosecutor’s office revealed that the National Pension Service voted in favour of a merger of two Samsung Group affiliates in 2015, despite anticipating a 138.8 billion won (R1.6 billion) loss.
Lee was accused by the prosecutor of colluding with others, including the corporate strategy office chief Choi Gee-sung to bribe the president and Choi.
Samsung did not provide comment and has previously denied it paid bribes or sought improper favours from Park.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.