Highest-paying tech jobs in America for 2017

Glassdoor has released its list of the 25 highest-paying jobs in America for 2017, which shows that physicians are the best-paid professionals in the country.

Other high-paying positions are pharmacy managers, patent attorneys, medical science liaisons, and pharmacists.

Job titles must receive at least 100 salary reports shared by US-based employees over the past year to qualify for the list.

Glassdoor also applies a proprietary statistical algorithm to estimate annual median base pay, which controls for factors such as location and seniority.

C-suite level jobs were excluded from the report.

Top-paying IT jobs in America

The Glassdoor report included many tech jobs, with enterprise architects topping the list in the technology field.

The list below provides an overview of the highest-paying tech jobs, based on the median base annual salary.