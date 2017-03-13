Intel to buy Mobileye for $15 billion

Intel and Mobileye have entered an agreement which will see Intel purchase the computer vision company for approximately $15.3 billion.

Intel will acquire all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye.

“The acquisition will couple the best-in-class technologies from both companies, including Intel’s high-performance computing and connectivity expertise and Mobileye’s leading computer vision expertise to create automated driving solutions from the cloud through the network to the car,” said Intel.

Intel said the move will see it “accelerate innovation” in the automotive industry.