The most sought-after skills in South Africa

The latest Career Junction Index (CJI) report reveals that software development is the most in-demand skill in the South African job market.

It is followed by departmental management, and sales consulting.

The CJI uses data gathered from the Career Junction website to represent labour dynamics in South Africa.

According to the report, software development remains the most sought-after skill set on Career Junction.

“Since the beginning of 2017, over 27% of job postings were allocated to IT professionals,” the report states.

Great employment prospects are also evident across South Africa within the field of department management, particularly for finance managers.

Job advertising for sales representatives and sales consultants also peaked during February 2017.

The report added that the job market in the sales sector is very competitive.

IT and Telecoms Jobs

The CJI report showed that the IT industry has experienced a year-on-year growth of 23%.

Things do not look as rosy in the telecoms market, where job ad volumes remain significantly lower year-on-year.

The graphs below show volume trends for IT and telecommunication job adverts published on the Career Junction website over the past year.