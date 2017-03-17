Facebook petrol strike message is a hoax

Chevron has distanced itself from a message which claims that a national Ceppwawu fuel strike will start soon.

The Facebook message claims that Ceppwawu is planning a national strike, due to start this weekend.

Another message claims that Ceppwawu is planning strike action from 27 March, which will disrupt petrol supplies across the country.

MyBroadband contacted Chevron regarding this issue, and the company said it has not issued this statement. It is also not aware of any planned strike action.

MyBroadband contacted Ceppwawu for comment, but the union did not answer its phones.

The messages (in Afrikaans) which has been circulating on Facebook is provided below.

So pas bevestig deur Chevron dat SEPPAWU se staking more begin en dat dit Nationaal gaan wees. Almal word gewaarsku om asb julle brandstof volmaak en voorbereiding te tref. Wees eerder voorbereid!! Dit is bevestig: “Fuel delivery strike” vanaf 27ste (Maandag). Word tans stilgehou om oorlading by petrolstasies te verhoed. Brandstof sal begin skaars word teen Donderdag. Maak jul voertuie vol.

Now read: Petrol pumps run dry in South Africa