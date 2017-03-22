The best-paid programmers in the world

Stack Overflow has published the results of its annual developer survey, which show that DevOps specialists are the best-paid developers in the world on average.

64,227 developers from 213 countries and territories responded to the survey. Respondents were recruited primarily through channels “owned” by Stack Overflow, such as blog posts and banner ads on the site.

Stack Overflow noted that the salary question was optional, and that 32% of respondents provided feedback.

Respondents were asked which currency they use day-to-day, and then to provide either their current or expected post-graduation salary – depending on their circumstances.

Salaries in the 38 most-frequently-used currencies were converted using the exchange rate that prevailed mid-way through the survey period (12 January – 6 February).

Extreme outliers were trimmed by removing any response greater than $200,000, corresponding to the top half percent of responses.

The results of the survey are shown below.

Salary by developer type

Salary and experience by developer type

Salary and experience by language

Salary self-assessment by language

Salaries in the United States

Salaries in Canada

Salaries in the United Kingdom

Salaries in Germany

Salaries in France

Now read: IT salaries in South Africa in 2016