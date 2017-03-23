World’s richest tech billionaires – How much they are worth

Forbes has released its Billionaires List for 2017, detailing the richest people in the world.
The publication said that the number of dollar billionaires increased by 13% compared to 2016, with 2,043 people making up the elite ranking.
“Their total net worth rose by 18% to $7.67 trillion, also a record,” said Forbes.
Bill Gates retained his number one spot – for the fourth year in a row – as his value climbed to $86 billion.
The table below details the richest tech billionaires in the world, as ranked by Forbes.
|
Tech Billionaires
|Rank
|Person
|Net Worth
|1
|Bill Gates
|$86 billion
|3
|Jeff Bezos
|$72.8 billion
|5
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$56 billion
|6
|Carlos Slim Helu
|$54.5 billion
|7
|Larry Ellison
|$52.2 billion
|12
|Larry Page
|$40.7 billion
|13
|Sergey Brin
|$39.5 billion
|21
|Steve Ballmer
|$30 billion
|23
|Jack Ma
|$28.3 billion
|31
|Ma Huateng
|$24.9 billion
|34
|Masayoshi Son
|$21.2 billion
|38
|Michael Dell
|$20.4 billion
|42
|Paul Allen
|$19.9 billion
|47
|Charles Ergen
|$18.3 billion
