World’s richest tech billionaires – How much they are worth

23 March 2017

Forbes has released its Billionaires List for 2017, detailing the richest people in the world.

The publication said that the number of dollar billionaires increased by 13% compared to 2016, with 2,043 people making up the elite ranking.

“Their total net worth rose by 18% to $7.67 trillion, also a record,” said Forbes.

Bill Gates retained his number one spot – for the fourth year in a row – as his value climbed to $86 billion.

The table below details the richest tech billionaires in the world, as ranked by Forbes.

Tech Billionaires
Rank Person Net Worth
1 Bill Gates $86 billion
3 Jeff Bezos $72.8 billion
5 Mark Zuckerberg $56 billion
6 Carlos Slim Helu $54.5 billion
7 Larry Ellison $52.2 billion
12 Larry Page $40.7 billion
13 Sergey Brin $39.5 billion
21 Steve Ballmer $30 billion
23 Jack Ma $28.3 billion
31 Ma Huateng $24.9 billion
34 Masayoshi Son $21.2 billion
38 Michael Dell $20.4 billion
42 Paul Allen $19.9 billion
47 Charles Ergen $18.3 billion

