Incredible Connection opens two new stores

Incredible Connection has opened two new brand stores – one in Springs Mall and one at Ballito Junction.

“We have seen a growing need for a store in these regions and we are pleased to be able to bring a new-look store to these respective malls,” says Craig Lodge, CEO of Incredible Connection.

“These stores will provide customers with the ideal location to come and experience our extensive product range and engage with our Techxperts for all their technology questions.”