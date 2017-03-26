The strongest coffee in the world – from South Africa – hits Amazon

Black Insomnia, a Cape Town-based coffee company that lays claim to having the strongest coffee in the world, has launched on Amazon.

Launched in July 2016, Black Insomnia founder Sean Kristafor said he had a vision of rebooting the coffee industry.

Kristafor and Dr. Gerald Charles developed a roast to offer the highest caffeine content of any coffee in the world, producing a blend is described as having a “smooth, sweet, nutty flavour”.

Black Insomnia said it is firstly pure and naturally very high in caffeine without any added chemicals, preservatives, sugars, or additives.

Laboratory tests, using the High-Performance Liquid Chromatography method, show that Black Insomnia coffee has 17,524mg of caffeine per kilogram.

This means that Black Insomnia coffee is almost 33% stronger than Death Wish Coffee, it said.

Black Insomnia added that the Caffeine Informer has accredited it as “the World’s Strongest Coffee”.

Coffee can be stronger, but it shouldn’t

“This is not to say that coffee cannot have a higher caffeine content, whether natural or artificial, but rather that it shouldn’t,” said Black Insomnia.

“This is motivated by two reasons, of which public health and safety are first and foremost.”

Studies have found that a healthy adult can consume up to 400mg of caffeine without adverse effects. Using average global body weights, this is 6mg of caffeine per kilogram of body weight.

This means that a small cup of Black Insomnia coffee almost matches the recommended daily intake of caffeine.

The second reason coffee shouldn’t be stronger, according to Black Insomnia, is taste.

Kristafor said that during their experimental phase, they found that any blend that had a higher caffeine content than 702mg per cup adversely affected the flavour.

