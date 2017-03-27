Huge Group appoints Zunaid Bulbulia as CFO

27 March 2017

Former MTN SA chief executive Zunaid Bulbulia has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer of the Huge Group.

The placement took effect from today, while David Deetlefs – the company’s Group Financial Director – will remain on the board as an executive director.

“Zunaid has been a non-executive director on the company’s board since January 2016 and has played a pivotal role in both the recently announced acquisition of the Connectnet Group and various mobile network operator interactions,” said Huge Group.

