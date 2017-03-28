Tech prices will fall if Zuma does not break the rand again

IT products have seen a price reduction over the past year, which will continue unless President Jacob Zuma’s actions weaken the currency.

Over the last year, the rand has strengthened from R15.20 to around R12.30 against the US dollar, and from R21.87 to R15.55 against the British pound.

The strengthening of the rand against major currencies was mainly a result of higher commodity prices and a better agricultural outlook for the country.

The stronger local currency is good news for many South Africans, with local tech prices highly dependent on the exchange rate.

Esquire CEO Mahomed Cassim said the stronger rand has played a role in bringing down the price of tech products, including hard drives, PC cases, power supplies, and peripherals.

Gigabyte Mobility’s Rhys Crossley said that technology products will continue to see price reductions with a strong rand.

However, he said that a stable currency is needed to create certainty for the industry – which can be disrupted by an unstable socio-political climate.

President Jacob Zuma breaking the rand

Yesterday, President Zuma ordered Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to return home from an international investor roadshow in London and the US.

This move sparked speculation of a cabinet reshuffle, which will see Gordhan replaced with a Zuma and Gupta-friendly candidate.

This sent the rand plummeting against major currencies, and it broke through R13 to the dollar on Tuesday morning.

If the rand weakens further, it will mean that the improvement in tech prices over the past year will be reversed.

The charts below show the strengthening of the currency over the last year, and its move over the last 24 hours due to Zuma’s actions.

USD to ZAR – Past 12 months

USD to ZAR – Past 24 hours