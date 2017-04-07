New BEE regulations in South Africa “unworkable”

The Economist’s 2017 African business outlook survey states that South Africa’s latest set of broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) regulations are unworkable.

In November 2016, Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele launched the Amended B-BBEE ICT Sector Code.

Cwele said the ICT sector needed to “move South Africa forward”, following the “devastating effects of more than 350 years of colonialism and institutionalised apartheid racism”.

The new B-BBEE ICT Sector Code increases the minimum prescribed equity to be held by black people in a company to 30%, versus 25% in the country’s generic B-BBEE code.

The new B-BBEE ICT Sector Code and the generic B-BBEE code for South Africa will see many non-black-owned businesses struggle to achieve high BEE ratings.

The changes were also not well received by large businesses, which described the new regulations as unworkable.

“My principals in North America are not going to approve of us essentially having to give away equity to raise our B-BBEE rating,” said one executive.

“We would rather run the risk of losing business [to other companies with a higher BEE rating] for now.”

The impact of black economic empowerment is not positive when seen in the context of economic growth.

South Africa’s economy is expected to grow slightly faster in 2017 than in 2016, but the overall pace of expansion remains pedestrian and below potential.

According to The Economist Intelligence Unit, BEE is a contributing factor to this slow growth.

BEE is listed as one factor hampering economic growth, along with labour rigidity, legislative and regulatory uncertainty, and internal divisions in the ANC.