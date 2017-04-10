Tesla overtakes General Motors in market value

Tesla has surpassed General Motors to become the top automobile manufacturer in the US in terms of value, reported Bloomberg.
Elon Musk’s electric car company climbed steeply as markets opened this week.
The companies have been competing for the lead spot after Tesla overtook Ford’s market value last week.
Tesla boosted its market capitalisation to $51 billion, making it the sixth-highest-valued carmaker in the world.
