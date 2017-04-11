Degrees which will get you the biggest starting salary in South Africa

New data from Analytico, a data and earnings consultancy, shows that engineering and information technology graduates can expect much higher salaries than other major fields.

Analytico’s data is based on a sample of 93,658 university graduates – who supplied salary information and other insights.

According to Analytico, people with a matric certificate can expect to be paid almost double the salary of someone who has not completed high school.

The research further showed that a tertiary qualification will significantly increase the earning potential of a person.

According to the report:

Someone with a grade 12 can expect to earn R4,977 in their first job.

Someone with a bachelor’s degree increases their starting salary to R8,270.

All bachelor’s degrees are not equal, however, with a big salary difference apparent in different fields of study.

The average starting salary for a person with an engineering or IT degree is R19,180 – far higher than social sciences at R6,612 and life sciences at R7,412.

It should be noted that the salary figures are not occupation-specific, and attempt to provide a picture of what graduates with a particular degree can expect to earn each month.

The graphics below provide an overview of the starting salaries of graduates in South Africa – based on their studies.

Social Sciences

Life Sciences and Physical Sciences

Business and Management Sciences

Engineering and Engineering Technology

Reporting by BusinessTech.