Degrees which will get you the biggest starting salary in South Africa

New data from Analytico, a data and earnings consultancy, shows that engineering and information technology graduates can expect much higher salaries than other major fields.
Analytico’s data is based on a sample of 93,658 university graduates – who supplied salary information and other insights.
According to Analytico, people with a matric certificate can expect to be paid almost double the salary of someone who has not completed high school.
The research further showed that a tertiary qualification will significantly increase the earning potential of a person.
According to the report:
- Someone with a grade 12 can expect to earn R4,977 in their first job.
- Someone with a bachelor’s degree increases their starting salary to R8,270.
All bachelor’s degrees are not equal, however, with a big salary difference apparent in different fields of study.
The average starting salary for a person with an engineering or IT degree is R19,180 – far higher than social sciences at R6,612 and life sciences at R7,412.
It should be noted that the salary figures are not occupation-specific, and attempt to provide a picture of what graduates with a particular degree can expect to earn each month.
The graphics below provide an overview of the starting salaries of graduates in South Africa – based on their studies.
Social Sciences
Life Sciences and Physical Sciences
Business and Management Sciences
Engineering and Engineering Technology
Reporting by BusinessTech.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.